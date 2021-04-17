Deceased RDC councillor was not vaccinated for COVID-19

–health authorities say, reject ‘malicious,’ unsubstantiated social media claims

THE Ministry of Health has said that Councillor at the Region Ten Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Serjonie ‘Gem’ Narine, who died recently, did not receive any of three available COVID-19 vaccines. The ministry disclosed this as a response to what they consider “patent misinformation” about the councillor dying after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health notes the patent misinformation being pedalled in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines by obstructionist elements, particularly in Linden, Region Ten,” the minister said, in a press statement on Friday. The ministry categorically rejected, as mischievous and malicious, unsubstantiated claims on social media that Narine died after taking the vaccine.

Narine, authorities said, was not a recipient of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines being administered by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health.

The ministry is of the view that those ‘fabrications’ are part of a coordinated “whisper campaign” by political elements, particularly in Region Ten, to derail the government’s vaccination programme and stymie its successes in responding to the pandemic. “We wish to state clearly that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and call on persons to not fall prey to these fallacious claims and be dissuaded from being vaccinated,” the minister related. The Ministry of Health is encouraging all Guyanese 18 years and older to visit a vaccination site in their community and get inoculated as soon as possible. These vaccines and other measures implemented by the government are the only ways in which the nation can overcome the pandemic.