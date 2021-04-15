News Archives
GuyBiz supports Guyana’s cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies
GuyBiz Ishwar Singh and GCB executives during their recent donation ceremony
THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitisers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh.
GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in Berbice, but targets customers across the length and breadth of Guyana.
Ishwar Singh is a former senior Inter-county player and is the brother of Gajanand Singh, a former national cricketer.
In brief remarks, the businessman explained that his company was very interested in the safety and welfare of the players, and, given the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, he thought it worthwhile to make this contribution.
Secretary of the GCB, Ronald Williams, expressed gratitude to GuyBiz for the donation of the COVID-19 supplies and noted, that this timely initiative would be of great assistance towards the safety and welfare of the players.

The secretary was particularly high in praise to Ishwar Singh for this gesture in giving back to the game.
He pointed out that the COVID-19 safety measures are now an integral part of GCB’s planning process and in this regard the contribution by GuyBiz is most welcome.
Assistant secretary of GCB, Davteerth Anandjit also expressed his appreciation to Ishwar Singh and his company.
He indicated that such a contribution speaks volumes of the efforts being taken by those in the private sector to assist sporting organisations in carrying out their responsibility of ensuring that sporting activities are conducted within the established COVID-19 guidelines as laid out by the National Task Force.
Anandjit remarked that with the recent rise in recorded COVID-19 cases, such a gesture from GuyBiz is praiseworthy, as this will help the GCB to reinforce the importance of the COVID-19 guidelines in the various cricket-related activities.

Staff Reporter

