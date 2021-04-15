News Archives
GNNL awards ‘tablet’ in Easter Promotion
Winner Martina Johnson (left) receiving her Amazon Fire 7 Tablet from Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) marketing clerk, Tamara Tucker
ONE lucky winner was, on Wednesday, awarded with a brand-new Amazon Fire 7 Tablet from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), printers and publishers of the Guyana Chronicle, the Nation’s paper. The awarding of the device was part of the Guyana Chronicle’s Easter Promotion which ran from January to March 2021, and attracted thousands of contestations from across the country.

As part of the promotion, a coupon was published daily in the newspaper and contestants were required to fill out their details in the coupon and submit it at the publication’s 10 – 12 Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown address. With the promotion concluding on March 31, 2021, the drawing was subsequently held on Friday April 9, 2021, which saw Martina Johnson of Subryanville, Georgetown emerging as the winner.

During the simple presentation ceremony, Johnson expressed that she purchases the Guyana Chronicle on a daily basis, particularly for the ‘School News’ that is published as part of the paper, for her son, who will now enjoy the use of the tablet in preparing for his National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations.

GNNL advertising officer, Calvin Marks, thanked Johnson for her continuous support, noting that the promotion goes beyond selling the paper; it is one of the company’s methods of giving back to its customers. He explained that the promotion started some years ago, with the company awarding a small food basket and has evolved now into something much larger. It is the first of year-long promotions the company will be undertaking.

Staff Reporter

