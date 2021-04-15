Empowerment through agriculture

THERE has been some talk in some quarters about youth unemployment and their involvement in crime in Guyana, and the need for robust actions by stakeholders to tackle these problems.

More than five years ago, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) estimated youth unemployment in Guyana to be around 40 per cent, but from then to now, there has been no updated report on this matter. There is a perception that youth unemployment rose during the past five years. On any given day, a quick glance of the court cases in the newspapers will indicate that a vast majority of offenders are young people, and their crimes range from, among other things, possession of narcotics, burglary and break and entry. Of course, there are other serious cases, but a large number of the cases processed through the magistrates’ courts are issues of petty crimes. So youth unemployment and their involvement in crime are serious matters of concern, and regardless of who are the complainants, their calls for these issues to be addressed must be treated with due attention.

Though the focus of attention has been placed on government to effect change, crime and youth employment are issues no government can address alone.

Ideally, they require a multi-stakeholder approach, as well as the perpetrators to commit to change. Very often, the reason proffered for youth unemployment and their involvement in crime has been the lack of opportunities in society. But is this really so? Guyana is one of few counties in the Caribbean blessed with an abundance of arable land and fresh water, and has even offered some of these areas to sister CARICOM states willing to invest in large-scale agriculture. It is refreshing to know that under the current government, particularly under the leadership of Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, agriculture is being given due attention, with strong focus on maintaining food security, value-added production and reducing poverty.

Through unemployment reduction and propagation of a culture of hard work, excellence and honesty, crime and the many other social issues that bedevil Guyana will be gradually reduced.

But as it regards agriculture, government has quite some work to do, since farmers here are in the category of aging population, and young people generally have a negative perception of agriculture.

Here is where government has to come in, and at a very early level in the school system, promote agriculture as a reputable, attractive and lucrative profession. Agriculture should not be seen merely as work in the field, but a profession that includes research and development, marketing and distribution, and an occupation that has the power to influence national decisions.

It should be sold as a profession with many sub-professions, ranging from soil conservationist, extension adviser and biomass engineer, to soil scientist, veterinarian and food microbiologist.

One gets the impression that not much has been done to change the traditional view of agriculture, which, in this day and age, should be promoted as a modern trade with high-tech operations, and a simple solution to alleviating poverty.

If this is done, more young people would be gravitating towards a career in agriculture. The task now, is to get them to understand the value of agriculture, both as a tool for self-empowerment, and enabling national food security. In June of 2017, former Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) resident representative to Guyana, Reuben Robertson, speaking at the launch of a Self-Sufficient Agriculture Services Project in Region Five, made some interesting comments on Guyana’s potential in agriculture. He had said: “We believe that there is absolutely no reason why Guyana, through good governance, effective public policies and smart partnerships cannot be the first country in the Caribbean to zero hunger and poverty.”

Not only would this approach eliminate hunger and poverty, but it will also reduce youth unemployment and their involvement in crime.