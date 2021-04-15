Devon Ramnauth’s Pomeroon XI vs Essequibo Coast XI billed for this weekend

THE DEVON Ramnauth Region Two Youth Development Cricket League clash between a Pomeroon XI and an Essequibo Coast XI could be played this weekend if weather permits.

Up to press time, organisers were trying to set a new date for the internal Pomeroon match, which will see Jacklow Youth Warriors from Upper Pomeroon and Pomeroon Strike Force from Lower Pomeroon battle in a 40-over clash. That game was originally scheduled for last Sunday at the Jacklow ground but rain caused its postponement. It will either be played today, Friday or

Saturday. After that clash, the combined Pomeroon team is hoping to host the Essequibo Coast XI. Ramnauth, a former national youth cricketer, said that the idea is to give the youths in Essequibo playing time. Meanwhile, the teams for the Pomeroon internal clash were also released.

The home team will be captained by Babetto Holder and will include Bryan Narine (v-c), Harold Demattos, Zidane Edwards, Ryan Ramdeen, Haroon Mohammed, Rovaldo Edwards, Mevon Marks, Ron Marks, Dwayne Marks, Alex Benn, Anthony Benn and Anthin Narine. Pomeroon Strike Force will be captained by 15-year-old Andrew DeSantos with Renaldo Baharally as vice-captain. The team would also include Danzel Roberts, Devon Roberts, Zemas Boyal, Ronaldino Rajcoomar, Roberto Khanai, Rovaldo Williams, Sean Benjamin, Floyd Thornhill, Rovello Rodrigues, Leland Benjamin and Arlon Allen. The game is being organised by siblings Ernesto and Kim Demattos.