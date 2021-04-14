$25M ‘Welcome to Guyana’ sign commissioned at CJIA

AS Guyana continues to rapidly grow as a tourism destination, visitors at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), particularly tourists, will now be greeted in fine style. A 20-foot-tall, illuminated “Welcome to Guyana” three-dimensional sign was commissioned within the vicinity by First Lady Arya Ali on Tuesday.

The erection of the sign and beautification of the surrounding landscape costs over $25 million, and forms part of the First Lady’s ongoing “National Beautification Project”, which she has undertaken over the past few months to enhance Guyana’s tourism brand.

“In an emerging economy like ours, marketing is functionally important. The development of this area will, without a doubt, add to the value of Guyana’s tourism experience, and support efforts to market Brand Guyana,” First Lady Ali said at the launch on Tuesday.

Aside from the sign, the project also includes the placement of 100 hanging flower baskets on the light posts from the Timehri Junction to the site.

The new sign and beautification was carried out in collaboration with branding company, Impressions Inc, and the management of the CJIA. The First Lady also credited Go-Invest and oilfield services company, TOTALTEC, for contributing to the initiative.

“With Guyana’s economic landscape changing drastically,” she said, “the interest of potential investors and tourists continue to grow with each passing day. Over the past few years, Guyana has been featured prominently as one of the world’s emerging tourist destinations. To complement this revolutionary change, I thought it appropriate to embark on an ambitious national beautification project.”

Among those attending the launch was the First Lady’s husband, President Dr. Irfaan Ali; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ms. Oneidge Waldron; CJIA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir; and CEO of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

Also in attendance were several diplomats, among them US Ambassador Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch, and Canadian High Commissioner Mr. Mark Berman.

The launch also featured cultural performances such as a poem entitled “Protection of the Arapaima” by Graziella Abraham; a rendition of Dave Martins ever-popular “Not a Blade of Grass” by renowned local singer, Abel Stokes, and a dance by Joshua Percival, to Poonam Singh’s “Guyana”.

PERFECT FIT

Ghir applauded the initiative, noting that the new landscape fits perfectly into other large-scale developmental works in and around the airport. Soon, construction will begin at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, which is located close to the airport.

Creative Director of Impressions, Shane Sukhlal, commended the First Lady on the project, and thanked her for allowing Impressions to be part of it.

He also announced that plans are already afoot for another such signage to be erected at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport at Ogle, on the East Coast Demerara, and at other prominent areas across Guyana.

“It will enhance the local experience, and create a sense of pride,” Sukhlal said.

The national beautification project has a special focus on protection of the environment through scenic conservation and empowerment of vulnerable groups. The CJIA sign is one of a number of scenic revitalisation projects that the First Lady’s office has embarked on over the past few months. Other projects include the beautification of the Kingston Seawall, a project at the Tuschen Community Centre, on the East Bank Essequibo, and another at La Jalousie, on the West Coast Demerara.

The project is reportedly guided by five principles of scenic conservation, these being the retention of the distinctive character of towns, cities and communities; the protection and regulation of scenic resources; the regulation and monitoring of any form of unlawful intrusion of the landscape of public spaces; the education about the value of scenic conservation and importance of environmentally-friendly lifestyles; and lastly, the establishment of a linkage between stakeholders to increase Guyana’s tourism potential.

Said the First Lady, “I am beyond excited to join with you to launch this aspect of the national beautification project, and encourage you to use your platform to market and brand Guyana.”