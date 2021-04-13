‘Dharmic Sabha’ urges strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines

– as Hindu community celebrates Navratri

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has extended greetings, and wished the Hindu community a blessed Chaitra Navratri, which commenced on Monday.

During the sacred nine-night period, devotees worship the principal forms of Shakti Ma as Durga, and Lakshmi and Saraswati, seeking to dispel darkness and negative energies to be illuminated with spiritual wisdom and knowledge.

It is a disciplined period of fasting, prayers and introspection. The transformative period of Navratri allows the seeker to surmount difficulties in life.

During this period, the Dharmic Sabha is advising all mandirs to adhere to strict COVID-19 prevention guidelines. “The variant of COVID-19 is deadly and easily transmissible, and we are deeply concerned by the escalating numbers of positive cases and deaths across the country,” the Sabha said in a statement.

As such, it is recommending virtual Navratri satsanghs on social media; not having more than 40 per cent capacity when having satsanghs at mandirs; adherence to the six-feet distancing rules at all times; devotees, singers, musicians and pandits must wear their masks at all times in mandirs; bhojan/food/prasad must be served in boxes/bags for take-away, and not be eaten at mandir; mandirs encouraging staggering of attendance to prevent crowds (persons can attend services on alternate days to allow for smaller numbers); and that there be handwashing facilities or sanitisers available.

President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said she is cognisant of the difficulties the world is facing through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also noted the natural disasters plaguing Guyana’s neighbours.

She urged the Hindu community to offer prayers for all the people of the world “to be blessed by Aad Shakti Ma with resilience, health and faith to surmount these adversities and challenges”.

She also encouraged persons to use this period to extend support and kindness to those in need, by sharing hampers and meals. Dr. Persaud exhorted all to recognise this as a period “when, as we worship the feminine aspect of the divine, to continue to be staunch advocates against violence and abuse meted out to women and girls”.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will be bringing the mandir to homes through programmes, chanting, bhajans, kirtan and online satsanghs on Facebook throughout the period in an effort to keep persons safe.

“We encourage prayer at home, fasting and disciplined observance of the period which dedicates nine nights to the worship of Ad Shakti Durga Ma. We know that the Hindu community looks forward to this sacred period for collective worship or satsangh, but we are in a period that threatens health and life with the increasing transmissibility of this deadly variant of COVID-19, so it is important for all the stay safe.

“As you worship Durga Ma to dispel negativity, Lakshmi Mata to usher in abundance and light, and finally Saraswati Mata for knowledge and wisdom, it is our fervent hope that you will all be safe and enjoy good health,” the Sabha stated.