Three more deaths, 105 new COVID-19 cases recorded

ON Saturday, Guyana recorded an additional three deaths consequent to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the country’s overall death toll due to the virus to 255. The latest fatalities are three women: a 65-year-old and a 63-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 41-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who all died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Guyana has also recorded an additional 105 new cases from 1,152 tests conducted, taking the number of cases of persons infected with the virus since it was first detected in Guyana in March, 2020 to 11,149, from some 99,349 tests conducted. There are currently 15 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 in institutional insolation, 1089 in home isolation, and 18 in institutional quarantine.

As of April 10, 33 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries from the virus to some 9,721. Region Four has continued to see the largest increase of cases with 46 new infections being recorded in the region for Saturday; Region Three followed with 20 new cases while Regions Six and 10 each recorded 11 new cases. Region Two has recorded four new cases while Region Five has seen an increase of six new cases and Region Seven, seven new cases.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.