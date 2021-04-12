News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Newly elected GCB executive names sub-committies
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ramnaresh Sarwan
Ramnaresh Sarwan

THE newly elected executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), on Saturday last, met for the second meeting under the chairmanship of president, Bissoondyal Singh.

The executives discussed a wide range of matters relating to the development of the game in Guyana and the way forward.

Andre Percival.

“The GCB would release more information to the general public as we go forward and wishes to reassure the general public that we are committed to a policy of transparency, fairness and accountability. Guyana Cricket needs a lot of work and the entire executive body committed to leading by example and to create an atmosphere for all stakeholders to strive in,” the GCB said in a release yesterday.

The executives established several sub-committees and the names of the persons selected would be released shortly after they were informed.

The committees established were Senior Selection, Junior Selection, Cricket Development, Finance and Public Relations.

Former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan heads the senior panel while the most successful youth captain in the West Indies, Andre Percival, heads the junior selection panel.

Vice-president Hilbert Foster heads cricket development; PRO Claude Raphael heads the Public Relations Committee and acting Treasurer, Dr. Cecil Beharry, the Finance Committee.

 “The GCB has made available several positions on the different committees for the Essequibo Cricket Board and they would be contacted to fill them. The executives also visited the board office to introduce themselves to the staff after the meeting. The transition from the previous executives to the newly elected ones is still an ongoing process,” the release ended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.