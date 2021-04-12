Carl Moore re-elected president of Tucber Park CC

VETERAN cricket administrator, Carl Moore, was re-elected as president of the Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) following last week’s elections held at the Berbice High School.

Moore, who resides in the United States of America (USA), will continue to serve as president of the club.

National Youth Coach and Moore’s son, Julian, will serve as first Vice-President while Anthony D’Andrade was elected as second Vice-President. Tamesh Mohabir is now the Secretary.

Gary Millington is the assistant secretary while West Indies female player, Tremayne Smartt, is the treasurer. Orlando Tanner was elected as Assistant Treasurer and Brandon Corlette is the Public Relations Officer.

In a virtual call, the senior Moore said he is impressed with the works of the club. He hailed his son Julian and the other members of the club. “Julian, Anthony, Smartt and the Secretary, Tamesh, has done a good job. They are carrying on the works that we started a few years ago to help the youngsters in New Amsterdam and surrounding areas,” Carl said.

Over the past years, Tucber Park has continued to move from strength to strength in producing solid players. West Indies senior player, Romario Shepherd and Guyana pacer, Nial Smith, are the latest elite products from the New Amsterdam-based club. Jeremy Gordon, the former senior Guyana player, is also a product of the club. Gordon now ply his trade in Canada.

The former Manager of the championship-winning Guyana team in the Stanford T20, Carl Moore, said he is impressed and beyond proud of both Shepherd and Smith, who began their cricketing careers at the TPCC.

In addition to Tremayne Smartt, Candacy Atkins, who played for USA, is also another West Indies female product of TPCC.

Eugene La Fleur is another proud product of TPCC; he was the captain of the Guyana U-19 Team in 2008. The likes of former senior Berbice players, Devon Clements and Maxie De Jonge, along with D’Andrade, also played for UWI Vice Chancellor vs Zimbabwe back in 2010, are also products of the TPCC.

The TPCC produced more than 40 National youth players in recent years. Another election for the TPCC is due in two years.