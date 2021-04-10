Volcano ‘La Soufrière’ erupts in St. Vincent

–Guyanese on the island safe, remain cautious

–PM Gonsalves brought to tears after CARICOM’s assistance

AFTER weeks of growing concern and monitoring, the La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted at 08:41 hours on Friday, according to the country’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

NEMO, via Twitter, announced: “Explosive eruption confirmed.” Subsequently, the organisation highlighted that the volcano had moved into an explosive state, with plumes (the volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere) up to eight kilometers.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), which had been monitoring the volcanic activity, reported via its Facebook page, that volcanic ash began to fall in surrounding communities.

As more information became available throughout the day, the centre highlighted that light ashfall could occur in the neighbouring Caribbean islands of Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada.

It was also reported that after the initial explosion, it was likely that others would occur. Later, on Friday afternoon, at 14:45 hours and then at 18: 35 hours, other eruptions were recorded. Videos posted on social media by residents of St. Vincent showed ash spreading to communities. Some communities seemed to be affected by rock particles spewed from the volcano.

GUYANESE SAFE

Rouchelle Cumberbatch, a Guyanese living in St. Vincent, told the Guyana Chronicle that she was getting ready to head to work at 09:00 hours when she became aware of the eruption. Though she had been preparing for this for a few weeks, if not months, the thought of a volcano erupting on the island was unnerving.

Incredibly, Cumberbatch still went to work, since she is an essential worker and since the area of the island, where she resides, would not be affected by the stark effects of the volcano. While at work, however, she and her colleagues witnessed the second eruption. “We just saw this huge column of air just going up,” she recollected.

Though Cumberbatch and her family live in Kingston, which is found on the South-Western part of the island, away from the “danger zone,” she highlighted that she took the necessary precautions. “Although we are in the green zone, I prepared my water reserve, my canned stuff and so on,” she said.

Importantly, she also noted that her parents-in-law experienced the last volcanic eruption on the island, in 1979, and they were able to address any concerns she had.

Cumberbatch also related that many of the Guyanese on the island are familiar with each other, since they would socialise on Guyanese national holidays such as Mashramani and Independence Day. Like her, many of them reside in the safe zone and she reasoned that they would be keeping safe.

ERUPTIONS TO CONTINUE

News 784, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reported that Geologist and Professor, Richard Robertson, said that more explosions are expected soon and that the first one was not the biggest.

“If there is a much bigger explosion, the ash can spread further to the south, this could continue for days or weeks, and monitoring will continue,” News 784 quoted Robertson as saying.

On Thursday April 8, the government issued an evacuation notice for persons living in the Red Zone, which is the northernmost part of the island, where the volcano is located. This is said to be the “danger zone,” along with the Orange Zone (the section just south of the Red Zone). Over 20,000 persons have been evacuated from the Red Zone; evacuations from the red and orange zones were halted on Friday, due the heavy ash fall which caused poor visibility.

A press release from the UWI-SRC related that Professor Robertson said areas to be affected by pyroclastic flow (fast-moving hot gas and volcanic material) and surges are those communities identified as red and orange zones. The rest of the island- the southernmost areas, which have been designated as “yellow” and “green” zones- may be impacted by ash depending on wind direction, the UWI said. The scientific team from the UWI-SRC has been stationed on the island since December 2020 when activity was first detected. The UWI noted that on April 8, the team recorded seven bands of tremor at two and a half hour intervals; a small volcano-tectonic swarm was also detected.

Elevated periods of steam and gas venting coincided with the tremor. A tremor, according to UWI, is a continuous seismic signal that is usually associated with the movement of magma to the surface. It is important to note that the last eruption of La Soufrière was on April 13, 1979. That date was the second Friday in the month of April. NEMO, via Twitter, pointed out that this eruption also occurred on the second Friday of April, four days before its eruption anniversary.

CARICOM HELP

Amid the unfolding natural disaster in St. Vincent, Guyana and a number of countries within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have affirmed their assistance to the Vincentian Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and his people.

On Thursday, after Prime Minister Gonsalves issued evacuation orders, the Government of Guyana stated that it stands ready to provide support to the island. This assurance was given by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday evening.

“Having regards to the emerging situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this afternoon [Thursday], I called Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and assured him of Guyana’s full support in dealing with this looming crisis,” President Ali said in a statement.

He added: “The Prime Minister and I discussed immediate support, which will be required in the response. The Prime Minister indicated that apart from the need to evacuate citizens, there were other emergency material needs.”

Dr. Ali said that upon receiving the full list of the island’s needs, Guyana would immediately put together a national response to supply the items and arrange for them to be shipped to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“At this time, we would like to assure the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines of Guyana’s unwavering support and solidarity,” the Guyanese Head of State concluded. Similar sentiments were also expressed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd.

On Friday, after the eruption, Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC) collaborated with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in mobilising support for St. Vincent and Grenadines. The supplies that were being organised would help to address the immediate needs of the people. These supplies include: water tanks, buckets, cots, blankets, potties, field tents and kitchens, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, inter alia.

Persons desirous of donating items can contact the CDC on telephone numbers, 226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, 600-7500, 225-5347, 225-0977 or 225-5339.

Additionally, the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) has established the St. Vincent Disaster Relief Fund to help the island as it deals with the disaster. Persons who wish to donate can do so by visiting any of the GBTI branches. The Account Name is: ST. VINCENT DISASTER RELIEF FUND, while the Account Number is: 011803403012.

BROUGHT TO TEARS

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves was brought to tears on Friday during an emergency press briefing held after the initial eruption, due to the outpouring of support the country received from its CARICOM sister states. He said Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica should be ready to accept Vincentian citizens by Monday. Some hotels and guest houses there have been closed to prepare for their arrival, while some have offered to let Vincentians stay at their private homes. “Amazing, eh? On this dangerous road to Jericho, we have the good Samaritans…to put people in their homes…strangers…brings tears to my eyes. I love this Caribbean,” he underscored, wiping away his tears. Much like Gonsalves, Cumberbatch said that she too was amazed at the outpouring of love and support from the island’s Caribbean neighbours. She said it was heartwarming to see the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines come together to help each other, also. The Prime Minister also provided an update on the evacuation efforts and thanked all the persons involved in getting the Vincentians to safety. He then said, over 2,000 people were already at 20 different shelters elsewhere in the country. Despite the country’s ongoing experience with the volcano, the Prime Minister recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic was an overarching concern, too. To this end, he highlighted that people would have to be tested for the novel coronavirus and vaccinated before going to these places.

Gonsalves also said: “This is not simply going to be like a hurricane, where it might be a seven-day business, or in some cases a two-day business. Professor Robinson had indicated that depending on the extent of the explosion and the damage done, it could be for months.”