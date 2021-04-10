Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies

–President Ali sends his condolences

HUSBAND of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has died at age 99, the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom (UK) announced on Friday.

Since the announcement of his demise, there have been an outpouring of sympathies from world leaders, including Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who has expressed great sadness at the passing of the Prince. A statement issued by the palace, just after midday, spoke of the Queen’s “deep sorrow” following the Prince’s death at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, was at the Queen’s side for more than her six decades of reign. He married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen. According to the BBC, in March, the duke left King Edward VII’s hospital in central London after a month-long stay for treatment. He was admitted on February 16, 2021, after feeling unwell, and later underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital – St Bartholomew’s.

“It is with deep sorrow that I extend the heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and in my own name, to the Government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke Edinburgh,” President Ali wrote in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II.

President Ali highlighted that Prince Philip served with great honour as the patriarch of the Royal Family and as an extraordinary public servant, who provided stalwart support through decades of an unprecedented change. The Prince’s military service, particularly in the Second World War, has earned him great respect in the world over, according to President Ali.

The President further underscored the early outspoken advocacy from Prince Philip on the conservation and protection of the environment. This, the President said, inspired many and the absence of his voice on these critical issues will be deeply felt. “His imprint on the 20th century is ineffaceable,” President Ali posited.

The President told the Queen: “It is my hope that the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom will be comforted by the outpouring of love and support extended to them at the time.” Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, said that Prince Phillip “inspired the lives of countless young people,” and added that he “earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

In tribute to the Duke, Westminster Abbey began tolling its tenor bell once every 60 seconds at 18:00 BST. The move will be carried out 99 times to honour each year of his life.

Earlier, the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates to mark the Duke’s death. It was further reported that people placed floral tributes outside the palace, while hundreds visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects. However, the government urged the public not to gather or leave tributes at royal residences amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Royal Family has asked people to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving flowers in memory of the duke, and an online book of condolence has been launched on the official royal website for those who wish to send messages, the BBC said.