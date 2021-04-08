India to help Guyana boost agriculture sector

THE National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has been invited to collaborate with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) to enhance agriculture in Guyana. This was confirmed on Wednesday when High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, visited NAREI and interacted with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jagnarine Singh, scientists and researchers there. The High Commissioner also encouraged NAREI to upgrade its human resource capacity by sending personnel/scientists to India on fully-funded scholarships for masters and PhD programmes in agriculture. The diplomat also took a tour of the institute, including its laboratory and plant nurseries. The CEO briefed the High Commissioner about the activities undertaken by NAREI and its network in all regions of Guyana. During their discussion, attention was placed on NAREI and ICAR’s collaboration in various crops such as rice, coconut, potato and other vegetables and fruits to improve the quality of farming and output.

The High Commissioner and CEO also deliberated on collaboration between ICAR and NAREI in development of planting techniques and pest and disease management among others.

The collaboration, he said, aimed to include technical support in the production of all the above crops and sourcing of planting materials, along with the requisite help.

It was agreed that the collaboration between the institutions of both countries will go a long way in promoting greater efficiency in the crops and agricultural product industry, providing enhanced services in agricultural research, to ensure food security and the empowerment of farming communities.

NAREI has been in regular contact with the High Commission in relation to collaboration with India in relevant areas as well as to avail training programmes in India under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC). Many personnel at NAREI have done their master and doctoral degrees in India through scholarships of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

NAREI had also been liaising with the High Commission in connection with the agricultural experts from India who were deputed to Guyana during the past years to guide and assist the Government of Guyana in various fields of agriculture. Currently, the High Commission is working on deputation of Indian experts to Guyana in the sugar, rice, fisheries and aquaculture sectors.