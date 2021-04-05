Bandits relieve diners of millions in cash, jewellery

TWO bandits, on Saturday night, stormed a Chinese restaurant located at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, relieving two patrons of millions of dollars in gold jewellery, electronics and cash.

According to police reports, the incident occurred between 20:15hrs and 20:30hrs on Saturday.

Reports are that speed boat captain, Navindra Kooblall, 34, and sales representative, Leon Dyal, 33, were dining in the Hong Xiang Chinese Restaurant at Lot 15 Pouderoyen when the bandits barged into the establishment, holding the men at gunpoint.

Kooblall was robbed of six gold chains valued at $2,145,000; two gold rings valued at $220,000; one gold band valued at $400,000; one iPhone Pro 11 Max cellphone valued at $320,000; one Samsung A17 cellphone valued at $150,000; and US$1,500.

In total, he was relieved of items totalling $3,320,460. Meanwhile, the second victim, Dyal, was robbed of one Samsung A50 cellular phone valued at $60,000; GY$155,000 in cash; and US$200 cash; totalling GY $255,000. Both men reside in villages a short distance away from the robbery scene.

After robbing the victims, the two gunmen escaped in a white 221 motor car which was reportedly parked nearby. Police arrived at the scene a few minutes after receiving reports of the robbery but, by then, there was no trace of the suspects.

The entire robbery was captured on CCTV cameras erected on the premises. The footage, released by the Guyana Police Force, shows the bandits entering the restaurant, carrying guns in side bags that hung across their shoulders.

The GPF said several persons have so far been questioned as investigations continue into the incident.