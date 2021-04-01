Truck driver in Melanie Public Road accident granted bail

A 43-year-old truck driver was, on Wednesday, released on $250,000 bail for the fatal accident at Melanie Public Road, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) which claimed the life of 31-year-old motorcyclist, Leon Singh. Brentnal Richmond, of Newtown, Enmore, ECD, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 29, 2021, at Melanie, he drove motor lorry, GSS 5634, in a dangerous manner, which resulted in the death of Singh. Richmond was released on $250,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until May 20. According to police reports, on Monday, March 28, Singh was riding his motorcycle, CH 3066, proceeding west along the southern lane while the motor lorry was proceeding north on the western side. Police said the driver of the lorry failed to stop at the corner, and as such, ended up in the path of Singh’s motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side front of the lorry, throwing Singh onto the road. Singh received injuries to his head and other parts of the body. He was picked up by bystanders in an unconscious state and subsequently died from his injuries while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.