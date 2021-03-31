—young entrepreneur dives into hair care business to help other ‘naturals’

ANY woman or man with natural, or chemically unprocessed hair, can attest to the fact that taking care of their hair is a challenge in itself. From shrinkage and frizz, to breakage and loss of moisture, the right care for any type of natural hair is difficult to find, and even more difficult to acquire.

It is for this very reason that 25-year-old, Colincia Rodrigues, has committed to remedying these pitfalls with the launch of her business, ‘Boss Curlz’. The natural hair products distribution service on Saturday, 27 March, 2021, kicked off their ‘Stop, Snack n’ Shop’ launch event at their Regent Street location, and saw an impressive turnout as customers lined up for their hair care essentials. “I’m a natural myself, so I know that it’s kind of challenging becoming a natural for the first time, or transitioning into that phase, because I have also dealt with it. So I went into the business wanting to help, and assist those that, you know, might not know what to do, or how to do it,” the charismatic young woman detailed, in explaining the inspiration for her business idea.

“It’s not all about just about buying products. It’s also about the interaction, you know? As I say, the ‘Boss Curlz’ experience. So in addition to our slogan, ‘Here to make your hair, our problem’, that’s what the business is about.” The business, though it gained the most traction in March, launched officially on January 31, and is operated from home by the young entrepreneur. While it was challenging to find hair products at first, Rodrigues outlined that her clever approach to combatting this issue was simply to let the consumers of those products speak as to their efficacy, and by extension, their profitability.

“My goal for this business is not just to buy random products online. I do my research, and I found products with raving reviews, watched YouTube videos, and found hair textures that have better results with certain hair textures as compared to others. I get to learn about the products, and how they would be suitable for the person buying from me, so mainly I choose products that have really good reviews, not just anything that looks good,” the young woman expressed.

DAILY DIFFICULTIES

As a ‘natural’ herself, Colincia shared some of the daily difficulties she faced with her own hair that she wanted to help others tackle when she started out selling products. “One of the main challenges I found with my own hair texture is moisture retention, especially when it comes to the weather. You find that in cooler climates, your hair tends to retain moisture for longer. There are products to help with that. Additionally, my hair consists of a lot of hair types, so as much as you might think that everything might be the same type, it can transition into different textures. So at the back might feel different from the front, and it might be more difficulty to manage than the back, so you find that you have to put more attention into that,” she stated. Boss Curlz, though, is not just a business, however, as the ambitious 25-year-old suggested.

The hair care product distributor is committed to seeing its expansion, in terms of a physical store in the future, and the continuous growth of, and connection with its customer base, dubbed the ‘natural base’ by the entrepreneur. “Boss Curlz is not just about natural hair products, or dealing with those issues, but it’s offering a new experience, where we understand that becoming a natural is very challenging, or those that want to transition are not really certain of what direction to go into. They can contact us, and we get back to them in a timely manner. No matter how late, we always try to get back to our natural base,” she said.

Boss Curlz does pre-order for hair products, product suggestions for different hair types, hair care advice, delivery and pickup services. They can be reached at their 136 Regent Street, Bourda location, or on their Facebook page, facebook.com/boss.curlzz.