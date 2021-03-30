Selected quote from Dr Cheddi Jagan

“Those who see only race/ethnicity in politics in Guyana, as others who see tribalism and religion in other countries, are not viewing reality comprehensively, objectively and scientifically. In Guyana, because of the strong foreign monopoly domination by the sugar plantrocracy, the class struggle was more intense.

And, although the two major racial/ethnic groups are culturally different, they are not uni-class and class different as formally the case in the colonial period in East Africa. Both groups are largely made up of working people. As such, the PPP/Civic, with its working class sympathy and policies oriented to material and cultural fulfilment, can lay the foundation for unity in diversity.” 1996