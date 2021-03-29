GCB explains Non-attendance at CWI AGM

Following Sunday’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was further adjourned until April 11 after a number of issues surrounding the quorum, Vice-president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Mr Drubahadur issued a statement.

The official GCB release on Sunday afternoon, on behalf of Drubahadur, outlined a number of concerns regarding Sunday’s AGM.

“As the Vice-President of Guyana Cricket Board and an appointed representative of the GCB at all CWI General Meetings, it is unacceptable to condone the numerous breaches of the CWI articles of association on financial matters and governance issues”, read the GCB release.

It further went into details regarding apparent attempts to contact the CWI corporate secretary.

“The GCB has written to CWI corporate secretary on numerous occasions regarding the conduct of the AGM of 28th March especially as it relates to the financial matters, and the responses were unacceptable with adversarial views as we maintain that only shareholders can alter the Articles of Association”.

“I am aware of all the required standards for financial accountability and would endeavor to adhere to them. The GCB is also reliably informed that plans are being formulated to attempt to debar the GCB of its voting rights as a CWI shareholder”.

“We were made aware of a legal opinion sought by CWI without board approval from a source that is compromised on the matter of Guyana’s situation regarding the Cricket Administration Act. We are prepared to stand our ground until there is full compliance with the CWI articles,” ended the GCB release.