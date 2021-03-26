Pomeroon man chops pregnant wife, burns house down

A FARMER of Grant Friendship, on the Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two, went berserk on Thursday morning and chopped his pregnant wife, before setting their house on fire and watching it burn to cinders.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 hours that morning, but it was not until around 17:00 hours that 23-year-old Merisa Cameron, better known as “Melly”, was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek further medical attention, after being referred there by doctors on duty at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The six-weeks-pregnant mother of five was chopped in the head and about her body, while the blow to her right hand partially amputated it.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the couple was at home when an argument ensued, and in the heat of the moment, the husband allegedly picked up a “chopper”, presumably from the kitchen, and began to chop her, before proceeding to set the house ablaze.

Reports are that it was her screams that brought neighbours to her rescue, but by then her husband was long gone. He was, however, arrested later by the police, and is currently in custody.

Cameron, meanwhile, was immediately rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity, but was later transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was admitted. Her worsening condition, however, prompted medical officials on duty there to have her air-dashed to Georgetown.

A relative of hers told the Guyana Chronicle that the chop the woman took to her head was so severe, it cut through her skull.

“When we reach, her brain matter was showing,” the relative said, adding: “He chop she bad, bad; wounds were all over. We don’t know why.”

Luckily, none of her children was at home at the time of the incident.