Judge to decide on ‘Two-Colours’ matter on May 6

MAY 6, 2021 is the day when High Court Judge, Navindra Singh, is expected to make his ruling in the constitutional motion filed by murder accused, Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two Colours’, who is seeking a permanent stay of the case against him.

Wayne is currently on remand, awaiting a re-trial for the murder of cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram, who was shot, execution style, moments after disembarking a minibus not far from her Lusignan, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara home on July 10, 2014.

The case was first tried in 2017 before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court, but ended in a hung jury. Justice Barlow subsequently ordered a re-trial, and the matter was listed to be heard during the January 2021 session of the Demerara Assizes.

Wayne’s co-accused, Melroy Doris, has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and is currently awaiting sentencing.

His attorneys, Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels, had initially engaged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding a possible plea bargain, but after that failed to reach certain terms and conditions, Wayne changed his mind.

In his constitutional motion against the State, Wayne is seeking an order admitting him to bail, pending the hearing and determination of his application, and a permanent stay of proceedings for the murder charge against him.

According to Wayne, his right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time as guaranteed by the provisions of Article 144 of the Constitution has been infringed. He is also seeking damages to the tune of $100,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights.

On Tuesday, Justice Singh, at the Demerara High Court, commenced hearing into the matter, and after hearing from the prosecution and Wayne’s attorneys, he set May 6 for his ruling in the application.