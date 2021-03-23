President Ali announces… City Hall to get $100M in advance taxes from gov’t

–says central gov’t and M&CC must work together

HEAD-of-State, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday committed to an advance payment of taxes to City Hall to the tune of $100M, in an effort to assist the cash-strapped Mayor & City Council (M&CC) to offset its expenses, and commence the rehabilitation of the dilapidated building.

During an engagement with the Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine, the Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore, and a ministerial team at State House on Monday, President Ali discussed a range of issues affecting City Hall, as well as ways of strengthening collaboration between Central Government and the M&CC, the Office of the President has noted in a press release.

According to the release, the President said during the course of the meeting that “the city and the national heritage of the city is a reflection of ourselves,” and that as such there’s need for protection and preservation.

In describing City Hall and its adjacent buildings as important historical sites that need to be maintained, President Ali told the Mayor: “These things will cost a fortune to rehabilitate, but we have to start; we will pay a sum of the government taxes in advance towards these projects. So, we can have approval on that, so you can move that forward.”

Also at the meeting were Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.

SINGLE-WINDOW PERMIT

Among the other areas discussed was the implementation of a ‘Single-Window Permitting System’, which will not only have linkages to several key agencies, but also address issues of slothfulness.

“We all know whether it’s the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), whether it’s the NDCs, or the City Council, our greatest criticism is the slothfulness with which things get done, in terms of approvals and so on. And, at the end of the day, it is the elected officials who get the blame. So, the first thing I think we have to do is look at a modern permitting system that integrates all agencies, via health, the city, CH&PA etc., into one single window.

So, when an application comes, it goes to everybody simultaneously,” President Ali was quoted as saying in the release.

According to the Head-of-State, the mechanism at reference will also address the allegation of corruption, and will go a long way in improving the investment climate in the city itself.

The president and his team also engaged the mayor and his deputy on the subject of ‘sprucing up’ of the capital, especially for the 55th Independence Anniversary, and the allocation of the necessary funds to make this a reality.

PARKING IN THE CITY

The Head-of-State said, too, that the issues of congestion and parking are paramount, since structured systems are the hallmark of modern cities.

He proposed that the City Council work in tandem with the private sector on infrastructural projects such as the enhancement and maintenance of parapets and drains in key parts of Georgetown, as well as the construction of modern parking facilities.

ENHANCED COLLABORATION

President Ali noted, too, that collaboration between Central Government and City Hall is vital in addressing key and critical issues which affect the city.

To the question of how do we build a deeper, more structured relationship between what the government does and what the city does, President Ali said: “I understand that at the level of the Council, the type of arguments that are made there, there are different political interests there, but there must be a place in which you can reach out to the minister, and we can discuss important issues that are critical and key for the city itself.”

He reiterated that with the major transformation expected and the impending big projects on the horizon, there will be a greater need for strengthened collaboration between Central Government and the M&CC.

Mayor Narine used the forum to address the various challenges faced by the Council, including outstanding taxes. He assured the president that as city mayor, he is willing to work along with the government for the benefit and development of Georgetown and its citizens.

“I know you have spoken many times about procrastination at the level of many agencies within the M&CC,” Mayor Narine began. “We want to discuss how we can be able to implement some of your strategies; some of your vision, so that we can be able to work with the investor, and the business community at large, so that we can be able to deliver in a timelier manner,” he added.

Following the engagement, the mayor expressed appreciation to the Head-of-State for hosting what he found to be “a fruitful meeting,” and said he is looking forward to having similar collaborations and further engagements between the M&CC and Central Government.

“Firstly, I want to thank the President for reaching with us; the Mayor and City Council, myself, and the Deputy Mayor. We had numerous discussions, and we are looking to work along with the government for the development of the City and its people,” Mayor Narine said, adding that he was happy with the President’s commitments. He also expressed anticipation of strengthened collaboration with the Ministries “to get these things quickly done”.

Following Monday’s engagement, it is expected that City Hall officials will work in tandem with the Ministry of Local Government to finalise the plans that were proposed during the meet, and to chart the way forward.