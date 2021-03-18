Teen charged with killing of Sophia boy

A SIXTEEN-year-old will appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today to face the charge of murder in relation to the killing of 10-year-old, Anthony Cort.

Cort was gunned down by bandits during a home invasion at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia last Thursday.

Police are seeking another suspect; the teenager has been identified as the prime suspect.

The child had been playing in the upper flat of the house when bandits invaded the property in search of valuables.

After looting the downstairs shop, one of the bandits stayed behind, holding Cort’s mother and baby sister at gunpoint, while the other gunman escorted the shop owner upstairs in search of more valuables.

Before the woman could begin her search for more items for the robbers, Cort exited the room where he had been playing and the bandit reportedly spared no hesitation in opening fire on the child. After shooting the young boy, the bandits fled the scene, jumping a zinc fence aback the yard.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali recently visited Anthony’s family. Accompanying him was the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Commander Pareshram. They expressed condolences to the slain child’s mother and siblings.

President Ali promised the family that he will do all in his power to bring Anthony’s killers to justice.