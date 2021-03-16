News Archives
Woman who died from COVID-19 identified
dashboard

THE victim who succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday morning was, on Monday, identified as an 89-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to a release from the Health Ministry, the octogenarian succumbed while receiving care at one of its facilities.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 509 tests; four of which were recorded in Region Three; 13 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and 10 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). No other regions have confirmed new cases within the past 24 hours.

To date, there are eight persons admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 37 remain institutionally isolated; 624 are isolated at home, and 15 persons are institutionally quarantined.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 9,187 cases since the arrival of COVID-19 in Guyana, 684 of which are currently active; and a total of 8,311 recoveries, 23 of which were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.

Staff Reporter

