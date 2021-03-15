Another COVID-19 death, 39 new cases recorded

ANOTHER woman who tested positive for COVID-19 has succumbed, as of March 14, 2021. The Guyana Chronicle has been reliably informed that the victim died on Sunday morning while receiving care. Although this is not reflected in Sunday’s daily dashboard, her demise takes the overall COVID-19 death toll to 208. Over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 from 935 tests; three of which were recorded in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and 36 in Region Four. No other regions have confirmed new cases within the past 24 hours.

To date, there are six persons admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 35 remain institutionally isolated; 624 are isolated at home, and 5 persons are institutionally quarantined.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 9,160 cases since the arrival of COVID-19 in Guyana, 670 of which are currently active, and a total of 8,288 recoveries.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.