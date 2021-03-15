4-month-old girl dies, young father arrested

POLICE have arrested Troy Williams, 18, of Annandale, Essequibo Coast, in connection with the death of his four-month-old baby girl, Kaylee.

Police Headquarters, in a statement on Sunday, revealed that Williams’ right foot was found on the child’s chest and belly after he went to bed in a drunken state in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the police report, the baby’s mother, Tricia Atkinson, said that the father usually consumes alcohol and returns home drunk and on Saturday night, he arrived home at around 20:10h in a drunken state and fell asleep on the floor of the kitchen.

The mother went to bed with her two children, Kaylee and her 23-month-old sister, and Williams later joined them at around 22:25h. At about 01:55h, Tricia said she woke to breastfeed Kaylee when she noticed Williams’ foot on top the child and a “whitish substance” coming out of her mouth.

Tricia woke her husband and they rushed Kaylee to the Suddie Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The body was examined by the police but no marks of violence were seen. The body is at Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

When contacted, the grieving mother told this newspaper that it was an accident and her husband “did not do it willfully.” She is pleading with the authorities to release him from police custody since they are a poor family and she does not have money to bail him or plan the funeral.