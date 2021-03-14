‘Little Johnny’ still going strong at 104

LAST month, Victor Lewis celebrated his 104th birthday with his children. He loved being spoilt. He loved the attention, the warmth and the outpouring of love from his children, some of whom travelled from distant lands, to celebrate with him.

Lewis, called “Little Johnny” or “Old Police” was born on February 25, 1917, to James Lewis called Johnny Lewis and Rachel Albert, at Eversham Village, which is a short distance from his current residence. He was nurtured by his paternal grandparents James and Mary Lewis at the very place he calls home.

At his Brigton Village, Corentyne home, his offspring, adhering to COVID-19 rules, and close relatives decked out in the gold and brown outfit which match the décor, honoured “Little Johnny” on reaching 104, for being a committed father and the oldest man in the community.

He credits his Creator for his longevity and urged youths to honour their parents so they too can have very long years of life.

In a presentation to her father, which had been a symbolic arrangement of tools, daughter Brenda Lewis highlighted that the hat and boot, along with the carpentry and joinery tools, were used daily to feed, clothe and house the family from sunrise to sunset.

Little Jonny fathered 12 children. Mention was also made of his industriousness. He further supplemented his family’s income through the rearing of dairy, cattle and cultivation of coconut trees from where many products were derived.

Meanwhile, other villagers gathered and toasted to a longer life for the elderly man, who never forgot the date he has to uplift his pension. There were reflections. There was laughter. There was a togetherness that brought various ethnic groups together. “Little Johnny” as he is referred to by the elderly, laughed and shared jokes with a twinkle in his eye as an octogenarian woman placed a smack on his cheek. It was memorable.

During a discourse earlier, the centenarian recalled growing up with his cousin, Eric.

“He was my cousin. We were children of two siblings. My grandparents were farmers. They cultivated ground provisions, corn, and bananas. We were never hungry but if we were, we would just go to the farm, pick a few ripened bananas off the sucker or parch and pound corn before eating it with sugar.

“Life was not as it is now. People farmed and the villagers, despite their ethnicity, lived in unity. In those days, if an African family had a function and did not invite their East Indian neighbour, that would be a big problem and the uninvited person will inquire what was the reason for him/her not receiving an invitation, before presenting themselves. Life was so good, without the politicians,” he chuckled, while clasping his hands between his legs.

The bespectacled gentleman in his formative years attended the Eversham Primary School when James Henry was the headmaster. When he completed his schooling, he was unable to take the then School Leaving Examination, which was held at Rose Hall Scotts School in Rose Hall Town.

“I cannot now remember, what prevented me from going to write the exams, but my now deceased friends Albert King and Marth Douglas, they were successful at the exams and had pursued higher learning, resulting in them being educators. I became a carpentry apprentice, under the stewardship of “Brother Grant” of Phillipi Village.

EXPERT CARPENTER

“As a small boy, I had visited the village shop and had observed Brother Grant, doing some carpentry and he asked me whether I was interested and after responding in the affirmative, I started to learn the trade, and have since specialised in all areas of carpentry,” he said.

According to the widower, his trade took him to many areas, locally, including the mining town of Linden and Matthews Ridge, and he has done work for practically all the multilateral schools as well as many learning institutions across the country.

However, he was quick to add that as soon as he received his wages, he would hurry off to the nearest post office, where he would send the money to his wife Monica (now deceased), to assist in the maintenance of their children. They are Denzil, Eon, Victor jnr, Eldon, Fay (now deceased), Wendy, Patricia, Brenda, Kim, Yonnette, Denise and Leon.

“I used to give towards the upkeep of my home, wife and children. I have not remarried although my wife died over 30 years ago. When you have a wife you have to give, and I am not able with that now,” he chuckled while tilting his head backward.

Along with the maintenance of his family, Lewis, an elder of the Brighton Presbyterian Church, said, church attendance was not an option for his family.

“We had to go. Sunday is the day to serve the Lord. We have to look to our Maker for everything. In these days, parents asking children if they would like to go to church. But, I was never taught that it was an option. It is a necessity,” he said.

The centenarian, who experienced short bouts of mental loss during the discourse, was quick to point out that as a youth he was a member of the Boys Scouts organisation, which would instil values in members, just in case it was not instilled in them at home.

“Trusting, loyal, helpful brotherly, courteous, kind, obedient, smiling, thrifty, pure as a…” he said as he trailed off while recalling what was taught to him over 90 years ago.

SAD INCIDENT

He recalled too an incident which had rocked his village over 30 years ago when nine members of the Cummings family were killed under mysterious circumstances.

“The news had stated that a snake was killing the family but it was not so. One of the young men had married a woman of another ethnicity and one of his sisters was in conflict with the woman, and as a result, they were subsequently poisoned. That story had placed our village in the news,” he claimed.

That apart, the village, which is bordered by Eversham and Kiltern, was known for horse racing but with time, the passion for the game dwindled. According to Lewis, the young men were not committed.

“They want money and more money but they are not committed when it comes to enhancing community relations, so with time, the interest in horse racing has gone,” he said.

However, although he has not left his home as his feet cannot take his weight and he needs assistance in putting on his shoes and other garments, he keeps track of events both local, regional and international.

“The deeds of kindness and words of love can make this world a better place,” he said.