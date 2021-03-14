News Archives
Elderly woman dies in Annandale accident
POLICE have arrested Danram Somwaru, a 22-year-old fisherman of Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in connection with the death of 73-year-old Miriam Johnson, who died after she was struck down on the Annandale Public Road, ECD, on Saturday morning.

Police Headquarters, in a statement, noted that Somwaru was driving motorcar PRR 6925 when he noticed the woman standing in the centre of the road. He claimed that she ran north across the road and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front side front of the car collided with her.

The accident occurred at around 06:00hrs. Johnson resided at Eastville Housing Scheme, ECD. Johnson received injuries to the head and other parts of the body. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not find any trace of alcohol on the driver; he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Staff Reporter

