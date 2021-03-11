News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Government’s COVID-19 interventions in brief
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
COVID

1. $25,000 COVID-19 relief cash grant for each household
2. $750 million to support rolling out of COVID-19 vaccines
3. $51 million in grants from Small Business Bureau (SBB)
4. $20 billion in annualised benefits from 2020 Emergency Budget measures
5. $60 billion in annualised benefits from 2021 National Budget measures
6. $80 million in 2021 Budget for the training of women
7. Multimillion-dollar COVID-19 relief fund for Amerindian villages
8. Intensified procurement of Personal and Protective Equipment (PPEs) & COVID tests
9. Countrywide distribution of education booklets
10. Easing travel restrictions to ‘breathe life’ into tourism sector

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.