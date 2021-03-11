Government’s COVID-19 interventions in brief

1. $25,000 COVID-19 relief cash grant for each household

2. $750 million to support rolling out of COVID-19 vaccines

3. $51 million in grants from Small Business Bureau (SBB)

4. $20 billion in annualised benefits from 2020 Emergency Budget measures

5. $60 billion in annualised benefits from 2021 National Budget measures

6. $80 million in 2021 Budget for the training of women

7. Multimillion-dollar COVID-19 relief fund for Amerindian villages

8. Intensified procurement of Personal and Protective Equipment (PPEs) & COVID tests

9. Countrywide distribution of education booklets

10. Easing travel restrictions to ‘breathe life’ into tourism sector