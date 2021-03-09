Cocaine found in bones of salted fish

…on flight destined to Miami; six arrested

RANKS of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have arrested six persons in connection with the discovery of cocaine hidden in the bones of salted fish on a flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, East Bank Demerara, on Monday.

A statement from CANU noted that the cocaine was found at a cargo shed at the CJIA for a flight destined for Miami, United States of America (USA). According to CANU, ranks discovered 280 pieces of plastic-wrapped, pencil- shaped parcels hidden in the bones of salted fish intended for export.

It weighed 3.304 kilograms (7 lbs). Six persons have been arrested in connection with the discovery.