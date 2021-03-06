Body of third ‘backtrack’ victim found

–relatives thankful for closure

THE decomposed body of 48-year-old Sharida Hussein was on Friday removed from a clump of bushes on the Number 48 Village foreshore, almost one month after she and two others were feared drowned after travelling to Guyana from neighbouring Suriname.

The woman’s son, Joshua Samaroo related that he had received some information on Thursday evening, which caused him to contact the police on Friday. He said ranks accompanied him to the area where the remains of his mother were found.

Police said in a release that the discovery was made at around 13:30 hrs. The body was positively identified by the woman’s son, and was subsequently escorted to the Skeldon Hospital, where the doctor on duty officially pronounced her dead, the release said. It added that the body is currently at the Anthony’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, Samaroo explained that while he is grateful that he has closure, the pain remains the same.

“It doesn’t change the pain; it’s hard, but it’s closure,” he said.

He said that after the search was called off, relatives commenced the final rites ritual, but he had always clung to the hope that the body would be found. Two days after the tragedy, the woman’s travelling bag, her handbag and documents were recovered at the Number 70 Village foreshore.

Hussein, along with Baboni Harihar, 77, of Percy Smith Street, Palmyra, and Alwin Joseph, 30, a Guyanese living in Suriname, were dropped off on a sandbank near the Number 63 Village foreshore by the captain of the vessel who then returned to Nickerie in Suriname. This was around 19:30 hrs.

Upon arrival, the trio notified relatives, but a little while later, Hussein called her youngest child in a panic, telling him that they were in waist-high water that was rising fast, and that they were not seeing any land. By the time relatives reached the area, none of them were in sight. A search was immediately launched that night, but they were not found.

Two days later, the bodies of Joseph and Harihar were found on the shoreline almost a mile apart. Following investigations, two fishermen and a taxi driver were arrested in Suriname.