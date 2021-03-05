Husband dies, wife battling for life after car crashes into culvert

A MAN has died and his wife is battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after their car slammed into a concrete culvert along the Berbice River Bridge Public Road.

Dead is Vijay Jaigobin, 33, Lot 2C Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, and battling for her life is Sherry Alicia Jaigobin, 30.

Vijay was driving motor car PYY 6586, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the concrete culvert on the northern side of the road, before catapulting into a nearby trench.

Public-spirited citizens who rushed to their rescue took the unresponsive couple out of the vehicle, and transported them to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Vijay died while receiving medical attention.

Sherry was subsequently transferred to the GPHC in an unresponsive condition, Commander Jairam Ramlakhan said.