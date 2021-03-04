Lowenfield raked in over $25M in 14 months

FOR the period January 2020 to March 2021, an accumulated sum in excess of $25 million has been paid to embattled Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield. This was disclosed by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, as she addressed queries relating to the $1.1 billion allocation for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). On Wednesday, Teixeira told the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply that Lowenfield received some $3.5 million in salaries. This, she noted, is aside from a series of other allowances that amount to millions of dollars more. Responding to questions posed by Opposition Member, Lenox Shuman, the Government Chief Whip highlighted some of Lowenfield’s benefits. It was then that the House heard that in addition to the hefty salary Lowenfield was receiving, he also received a vacation allowance of $1 million, plus $120,000 for travelling, $360,000 for entertainment, $700,000 in gratuity; and $120,000 for uniform. Added to that, taxpayers also stand Lowenfield’s security expenses which were pegged at some $6 million annually. Lowenfield’s Deputy, Roxanne Myers benefits from an annual salary that amounts to $16 million; she too receives a number of other allowances including travelling and overtime to the tune of $240,000; entertainment and rent pegged at $1.6 million; gratuity in the sum of $1 million; as well as vacation and uniform allowances that cost the State $865,000 and $120,000, respectively.

Lowenfield and Myers are currently facing charges relating to electoral fraud and misconduct in public office. The two are being accused of being part of a scheme to rig the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections which only concluded six months later.

Teixeira also disclosed that Chairperson of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh is paid a salary of $2.05 million monthly; this accumulates to an annual salary package of $24.6 million. Justice Singh also benefits from an annual allowance of $13 million; this accounts for $4 million in duty allowances; $46,000 for the National Insurance Scheme (NIS); $648,000 for her telephone expenses; $900,000 for her electricity charges; and $7.2 million for security and $240,000 for fuel.

Meanwhile, the six GECOM Commissioners, comprising three Government representatives and three opposition representatives, are all paid a salary of $478,000 each; they too benefit from other allowances. Minister Teixeira estimates that GECOM spends some $75 million in salaries and allowances for the Chairman and six Commissioners, combined.