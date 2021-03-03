Investigation into death of Berbice mother, newborn completed

–action to be taken against those responsible, Minister Anthony says

MINISTER of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday announced that the investigation into the death of Corentyne resident, Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo and her newborn baby girl has been completed. In noting that the ministry is awaiting recommendations to take action, Minister Anthony stressed that those found responsible will be dealt with.

“We had a very unfortunate death, and we have already sent an investigation team. They were there yesterday (Sunday), and they have completed an investigation; and when I get those recommendations, we will take action against the nurses and the doctors and whoever is at fault in that unfortunate death,” Dr Anthony told the National Assembly during his budget debate presentation.

Sahadeo, of Lot 19, Third Street Williamsburg, Corentyne, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) early Saturday morning, hours after delivering at the New Amsterdam Hospital. The newborn baby also died.

The mother of three was admitted a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday last, after she was transferred from the Port Mourant Hospital. She had visited the Port Mourant Hospital after experiencing abdominal pains, and was told that her pressure and blood count were low. She was at the full term of her pregnancy, and was expected to give birth during the course of the week.

Her distraught mother, 53-year-old Claris Cecil, is still trying to come to grips with the double tragedy. She said her daughter was a strong and active woman, who had no prior medical condition. The woman’s family is seeking justice, and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. Sahadeo also leaves to mourn three children, aged 11, nine and six.