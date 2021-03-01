35 new COVID-19 cases

GUYANA has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 from 795 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,585 since the country recorded its first case in March 2020. Only one more person recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 7,972. Of the new cases, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded seven; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 23; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), one, and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), recorded four.

There are four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 23 are in institutional isolation, 391 persons are isolated at home and nine persons are institutionally quarantined. The number of active cases is now 427. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.