Baby boy crushed to death by father’s truck
Dead: Adan Kiritpaul
Dead: Adan Kiritpaul

THE police are investigating the death of 20-month-old Adan Kiritpaul, who was crushed to death by a lorry driven by his father at their Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) residence.
Police Headquarters in a statement noted that the driver was slowly navigating the motor lorry out of his yard and when he looked out his rearview mirror, he saw something between the lorry’s wheels.

He immediately stopped and disembarked when he made the gruesome discovery of his son lying motionless with his head crushed. The police arrived shortly after and commenced processing the scene. The body of the child was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital and an official pronouncement of death was made.
A post-mortem is expected shortly and the father remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

Staff Reporter

