Girl, four, dies mysteriously

THE police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-year-old girl of Charity, Essequibo Coast.

According to the police, the child was found in the wee hours of Thursday morning in her bed.

Enquiries disclosed that on Wednesday, around 16:00hrs, the child was playing cricket with her family and other children.

However, she was hit in the abdomen by the ball, but continued playing. About 15 minutes after the child went inside the house and eventually went to sleep.

About 19:00hrs, her mother checked in while she was sleeping and everything appeared normal.

Soon after midnight on Wednesday, the deceased’s sister went into the said bed. The sister felt that the victim was cold and raised an alarm. The mother came and when she picked up the child, she observed a white substance coming oozing from her nose.

The child was then rushed to the Charity Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Statements have been taken and the police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report.