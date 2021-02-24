Man shot dead at party

THREE persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dale Christopher who was shot and killed on Tuesday at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Christopher, called “Sun Skull” of Rosemary Lane, Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay) was shot once to the abdomen around 06:00 hrs.

The police report noted that Christopher was murdered by a 40-year-old unemployed male of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The police said that the crime scene was visited at 06.45 hrs by detectives and investigations revealed that at 01:15 hrs on Tuesday, Christopher left his home in the company of a friend to attend a party.

A popular DJ and Selector alleged that they were hired to provide their services for the party at Hill Street, Lodge.

They said that about 06:00 hrs, while they were performing, they heard about two to three explosions suspected to be gunshots, which caused the approximately 500-strong crowd to scatter and disperse. They were subsequently told that someone had been shot, which caused them to abandon their performance and head to their respective residences. A taxi driver of Tucville Housing Scheme related that he was driving on Mandela Avenue when he was stopped by three unidentifiable males carrying Christopher, who was bleeding from a wound to the abdomen.

They transported the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen at the centre of his abdomen.

The scene was processed by crime scene technicians and the deceased was swabbed for gunshot residue.

Several persons were questioned and statements taken. Three persons are in custody.