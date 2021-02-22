$90M for small-business grants included in 2021 Budget

-Charity youths urged to tap into this opportunity

WITH approximately $90 million set aside in the 2021 Budget for youths to start small businesses, the young people of Charity were on Sunday urged to grasp this opportunity and to also access the wide range of skills training programmes that are currently available.

Director of Youth (ag), Lesyln Boyce, who was on a two-day visit to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), told the young people gathered that the Department of Youth has a plan for youths who were unable to complete their secondary education. This plan aims to enhance their academic knowledge through skills training. She said that training in various disciplines is available through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

“We will give you a second chance to change your life; however, you need to grasp those opportunities through the ministry’s Youth Empowerment Unit,” Boyce said. Boyce said the Department of Youth is currently focusing on skills training programmes through a platform for youths between ages 18-35. This will help them to become marketable, she explained. Director Boyce added that one of the key responsibilities of the department is to encourage youth development through vocational training and to improve access to opportunities to find sustainable options in life.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Youth, Suresh Singh, also spoke of second-chance opportunities for early school leavers. He urged those seated before him to take advantage of the programmes and training that are currently available.

Singh informed attendees that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will have approximately $90 million at its disposal for youth enhancement following the passage of the 2021 Budget. The money, he explained, will be disbursed in the form of grants of approximately $1 million for the opening of a business.

“Youths need to therefore come up with creative ideas in areas of art, science, [and] technology…Do your market research so you can come up with a business based on research and findings and put together your proposal,” Singh said.

He added that after the passage of the budget, over 4,500 on-line scholarships will also be made available to young people through Ministry of the Public Service. He advised the youths to keep checking the media for updates and to grasp the opportunities that are made available to them.

Boyce and her team during the visit held meetings with youths in several communities across the region. During the interactions at Charity, Dartmouth, and Pomona, youths requested programmes in areas such as career guidance, catering, cosmetology, computer courses, agro-processing, and public speaking.

The youths were very thankful for the opportunity to interact with the officials and expressed hope that their concerns will be promptly addressed. Project Officer for Volunteerism Support Platform, Germaine Watson; Senior Social Worker Colleen Frazer and Region Two Culture and Youth Officer, Herald Alves, were also part of the team.