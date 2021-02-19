GTT equips frontline workers with handsets

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has provided an additional 15 frontline workers with brand new mobile handsets. This is part of the company’s 30th anniversary give back initiative and in keeping with the company’s continued efforts to support frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Receiving one of the handsets was Dr. Abel Caesar, who is attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Dr. Caesar thanked GTT for its commitment to frontline workers in Guyana.

“Since the pandemic started in Guyana we have been working tirelessly and GTT has recognised and supported our efforts. We are grateful to you [GTT] for your gifts,” Dr. Caesar said.

Among the other doctors and nurses receiving the handsets were Christian Lawrie, Dianne Edwards, Shelisa Wills, Shianne Gangoo, Vanrick Baird, Anasha Venture, Aneesa Venture, Dame Hercules, Mahadai Singh, Dr. Orlando Hendricks, Arlene Burnett, Dr. Nalini Williams, Dr. Rhyan Henry and Dr. Serena Rambarran.

Product Marketing Manager at GTT, Ubrina Khan explained that GTT is expanding its initiative in assisting frontline workers in Guyana. “This is the latest in our ongoing way of saying thank you to our frontline workers for being there 24/7 throughout the pandemic,” Khan said.

“Since the start of the pandemic in Guyana, we have opted to show our support for doctors and nurses on the frontline. In doing so, we promptly launched our Guyanese Heroes initiative that provides our medical professionals with free mobile service for as long as this pandemic lasts. We have pledged our support from the start and intend on continuing that support to the end,” she added.

In April, 2020 GTT announced that local healthcare workers will get free mobile service as part of the telecommunications giant initiative of giving back amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.