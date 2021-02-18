News Archives
Trio accused of firearm-related offences granted bail
THREE men, on Tuesday, appeared before Rabindranauth Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court for a number of firearm-related offences and were each granted $250, 000 bail. Romeo Singh, Deon Poonai, and Sammy Kristamma, who are all residents of Berbice pleaded not guilty to the offences.
It is alleged that, on February 11, at Port Mourant, they had 9mm pistols, 3 magazines, 32 9mm live rounds and 50 twelve-gauge shotgun cartridges in their possession when they were not holders of a firearm licence. The charges emanated from a recent police bust at a Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice home The men will make their second court appearance on March 25.

Staff Reporter

