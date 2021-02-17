News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Drivers to make court appearance for DUI, other traffic offences
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

TWO drivers, who were recently stopped by a police mobile patrol at Number 78 Village Public Road, Berbice, are expected to appear in court on February 25 for a series of traffic related offences.
Kemraj Cecil, 30, allegedly had a 122 micrograms of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) while commandeering BXX 1799, while Troy Stewart, 42, allegedly had 167 micrograms of BAC whilst driving motor vehicle, PTT 3738.
The other offences, allegedly committed by the duo, include being unlicensed drivers, breach of insurance and uninsured motor vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.