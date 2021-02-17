Drivers to make court appearance for DUI, other traffic offences

TWO drivers, who were recently stopped by a police mobile patrol at Number 78 Village Public Road, Berbice, are expected to appear in court on February 25 for a series of traffic related offences.

Kemraj Cecil, 30, allegedly had a 122 micrograms of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) while commandeering BXX 1799, while Troy Stewart, 42, allegedly had 167 micrograms of BAC whilst driving motor vehicle, PTT 3738.

The other offences, allegedly committed by the duo, include being unlicensed drivers, breach of insurance and uninsured motor vehicles.