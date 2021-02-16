News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Decomposed bodies found in vessel at sea
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GDF Coast Guard vessel (File photo)
GDF Coast Guard vessel (File photo)

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guards were dispatched Monday following reports that decomposed bodies were found on a vessel some 80 miles offshore from Georgetown.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the boat with the bodies was discovered by sailors on a tug, who later contacted the maritime authorities, and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) subsequently contacted the GDF and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigating team is expected to confirm the registration of the vessel, once it reaches Port Georgetown on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.