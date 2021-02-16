Decomposed bodies found in vessel at sea

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guards were dispatched Monday following reports that decomposed bodies were found on a vessel some 80 miles offshore from Georgetown.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the boat with the bodies was discovered by sailors on a tug, who later contacted the maritime authorities, and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) subsequently contacted the GDF and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigating team is expected to confirm the registration of the vessel, once it reaches Port Georgetown on Tuesday.