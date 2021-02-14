Valentine’s Day without capitalism

AFTER the Christmas and New Year season, things are calm for a few weeks until February comes around. Business sales increase again and people start to shop yet again as the season of love approaches. Even the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can’t seem to stop the celebrations of “Love Day.” People find very sentimental and/or extravagant ways to express how they feel about their loved ones. Gifts and cards are given to express how you feel about your loved ones and for the past week, the most popular colour was red.

Of course, most of the advertisements and ideology that surrounds this day is quite capitalist. Most of the gifts and experiences that are available for this day are sold to make a profit. Now, don’t get me wrong, that’s good for business and entrepreneurship. However, does this affect how we view and celebrate love? Is this why many people refuse to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Is it an exploitation of the most sought after feeling in the world?

I believe that everyone has a choice. If you choose not to celebrate the “Day of Love,” then that’s fine. If you do, then that’s also fine. We react and express ourselves differently as human beings. I use this day as a reminder that I am loved and that it is necessary to give love to those who deserve it. I use this day to reflect on the love that I have for myself as well. No amount of gifts, cards, roses or materialism can truly express and profess deep, meaningful and genuine love.

The “Day of Love” is a great way to express love and to be loved, especially if you don’t get to give or receive it regularly. It’s also a great way to remind your friends, families and partner(s) about how loved they are. What I can say with certainty is that we, as human beings don’t need a specific day to celebrate and be loved. We are capable beings with pure and raw emotions. Love is what generates most of life’s best moments and in all honesty, every day should take the form of Valentine’s Day.

If you’re spending the day alone, with no loved ones around or an inability to love, just remember that every day given to us is a possibility to explore and live to the best of our abilities. I am a rational, logical writer for most of my pieces but I’d be a fool if I did not admit that this feeling that seems to keep the world spinning is worth writing about. It’s why there are so many love songs, books and films. It’s what gives us the best of memories for old age. It’s the feeling that allows us to feel a bit more significant, whether we’re giving or receiving.

Happy Valentine’s Day to all you all, I hope this day brings more meaning and genuineness to your ability to give and receive love—like never before.