Lindo’s body recovered in Linden’s Blue Lake

THE body of Eusi Lindo, 25, was, on Friday, recovered in the Linden Blue Lake. Lindo and friends went to the lake during an outing on Thursday. The body of the 10th Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident was reportedly discovered at the same location where he went missing, after encountering difficulties when he entered the lake with his girlfriend. His body was found by diver, Paul Vanhersal, at around 17:34h; Vanhersal was contracted by relatives to search for him. Police said the body was examined by crime scene ranks and no marks of violence were seen on the most exposed parts. The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, then to a funeral parlour where it is awaiting an autopsy.