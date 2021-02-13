‘Con-man’ granted bail for humiliating home-owner on social media

–on top of trying to fleece her

A MAN who allegedly accused a woman of owing him money and humiliated her on social media, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 by Magistrate Leron Daly.

Shawn Anthony Singh of Princess Street, Werk-en-rust denied that he on Friday, November 27, 2020 used a computer to disseminate information about Christine Gobin, knowing said information to be untrue, with intent to subject her to public ridicule and embarrassment.

According to the facts, Gobin and Singh are known to eaçh other due to an advertisement in the Guyana Chronicle newspaper saying that her Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home was up for sale. During the period between Tuesday, December 4, 2018 and Tuesday, December 11, 2018, Gobin reportedly received a call from Singh enquiring about the sale of the house. During their conversation, Gobin allegedly agreed to Singh inspecting the house, and moments thereafter, he turned up with three other males to see the house. Among the three males was one Mr.

Hendricks, who indicated his interest in purchasing the house. It was at this time that Singh took the opportunity to inform Gobin of an agreement he and Hendricks had, which was that he would be entitled to a certain percentage after the sale of the house.

A month later, this being in January 2019, Singh and four males went to Gobin’s house and after taking photographs of it, he started accusing her of owing him money.

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Singh made a post via Facebook, which included photographs of Gobin and her family members, and underneath them stated that Gobin had sold the house for $33M and he didn’t receive any payments, and that she’d also bribed the police. As a result of Singh’s shenanigans, the matter was reported to the police, and Singh was contacted and told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and charged. The matter has been adjourned until Tuesday, March 2, 2021.