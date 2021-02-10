VP Jagdeo notes Harmon’s frivolous letter to India

FORMER Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud, who will soon head to India to serve as Guyana’s High Commissioner there, was assessed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation prior to being selected, and had indicated that he is ready to serve his country.

His selection as High Commissioner of Guyana to India did not sit well with the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition, since it was he who voted in favour of a then opposition-sponsored No-Confidence Motion, to evict them from office.

On December 21, 2018, Persaud’s solid and enterprising vote in favour of a No-Confidence Motion brought against his party made history, and paved the way for 2020 General and Regional Elections which was won by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Following threats from his former comrades, Persaud fled the country to Canada, only to return in 2020, when the PPP/C was solidly in place.

Since returning to Guyana, Persaud, before being announced as the High Commissioner of Guyana to India, had appeared once at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where sittings of the National Assembly are being held because of the pervasive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just like he ruffled the feathers of his colleagues when he appeared at the centre, a similar reaction was stimulated when they heard of his appointment as high commissioner.

The Coalition’s disagreement with the decision to appoint Persaud was registered to India by way of a letter issued by Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, who regional leaders described as a “utensil” during the attempt by the Coalition to rig the March 2, 2020 elections.

“Joseph Harmon writing India to complain about Charrandass, how stupid can you get… how stupid can you get… and he is threatening India; I think he had a bad nightmare. He does not know that APNU+AFC cannot behave the way they behaved in office,” Jagdeo said.

Instead of writing to India to complain about Charrandass’ appointment, the Vice-President said Harmon should tell the Asian nation about the Coalition’s contribution to the delay in the calling of elections and, subsequently, a five-month impasse following polling day on March 2, 2020.

“He should have asked India to comment on that… so, he acknowledged that they fell and they stayed in office contrary to the Constitution of Guyana… in that period they unlawfully stayed, and although there was no Parliament, they spent $415.9 billion without Parliamentary oversight and transferred large quantities of land to cronies. They should write to India and say all of this,” Jagdeo said. He further reasoned that unlike when former President, Forbes Burnham’s son-in-law was sent to India without any rationale, Persaud was selected after he was assessed and would have agreed that he is willing to work for the country.