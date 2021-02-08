News Archives
Largest protest in Myanmar in more than a decade
Anti-coup protesters gathered in Yangon on Sunday despite an internet shutdown (BBC photo)
Myanmar has seen its largest protests in more than a decade, as tens of thousands of people rallied against the military coup and demanded the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
“We don’t want military dictatorship. We want democracy,” the crowds chanted in the main city, Yangon. Rallies were held in more than a dozen other cities.
Internet access has now been restored after a day-long blackout.
The army has not yet commented on the growing opposition to Monday’s coup.
The military seized power after claiming, without evidence, that the November election was fraudulent. The rulers declared a year-long state of emergency and have been hunkered down in the capital, Nay Pyi Daw.

Suu Kyi and senior leaders of her National League for Democracy Party (NLD), including President Win Myint, have been put under house arrest.
In Yangon, people wore red shirts and held red balloons, the colour of Suu Kyi’s party, while cars and buses slowed to sound their horns in support. Many flashed the three-finger salute, a symbol of defiance against authoritarianism in the region. The Internet shutdown imposed by the military failed to curb the protesters. “Respect our vote,” read one banner, in reference to the NLD’s landslide win in November.

Sunday’s protests in Yangon were the biggest since the so-called Saffron Revolution in 2007, when thousands of the country’s monks rose up against the military regime.
Crowds marched towards the Sule Pagoda in the city centre while police vehicles and officers in riot gear were stationed near Yangon University. There were no immediate reports of violence.
“First, we don’t want to go back to military rule. We don’t want to live in fear. Secondly, we want Mother Su to be freed from being under detention unjustly,” a protester told the BBC. “And third, we want to root out the system where soldiers take civilian administrative positions.”
Another demonstrator said that Suu Kyi was “our true leader”, adding: “She is our only hope for our democracy, if she died or something happened to her, what is our future? We really need her back.” (BBC)

Staff Reporter

