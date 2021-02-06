‘Nothing illegal was done’

-Minister Todd tells relatives of Guyanese fishermen

By: Indrawattie Natram

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Friday, assured relatives of the Guyanese fishermen who were detained in Venezuela that they were operating within Guyana’s boundary and were not engaging in illegal fishing.

The minister led a team to Charity in Region Two where he met the relatives and distributed hampers, less than a day before the fishermen are expected to return home.

The fishermen were apprehended by Venezuelan Naval Vessels on January, 21, 2021 and after spending two weeks in detention and making a court appearance, they, along with their vessels, were released.

During his discourse, Minister Todd told the relatives not to feel guilty about what has transpired and he sought to reassure them of government’s full support.

Accompanying Minister Todd were National Security Adviser to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Foreign Service Officer, Sharmayne Balram; Executive Liaison to His Excellency/Chief-of-Staff, Dr. Rahim Rahman and regional officials.

He told the relatives that his visit is more than distributing hampers. He said his visit was to connect one-to-one with the affected families as well as to bring good greetings from His

Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, and his Cabinet. He assured the fishermen’s families that the Government of Guyana cares about them and the fishermen’s welfare.

“It’s not just about the hampers, it’s about bringing the message to let you know we care about you and your family’s wellbeing. What I want you to understand is that what your family was doing is nothing illegal…they were working hard to support their families. Don’t feel guilty about anything,” Minister Todd said.

He, therefore, urged the families to give the men the support and compassion they will needed when they return home.

The ministry used the opportunity to educate the gathering about Guyana’s territorial limits and the right of citizens to fish within it.

He explained that Guyanese live in a sovereign country that has territorial limits which are recognised internationally. He said fishing in Guyana’s water is a “legal thing” recognised internationally; however, like some other countries there is a claim coming from Venezuela. Minister Todd assured them that they need not worry.

“What is most important for you to understand is that as we’re operating in our territory [that is] recognised internationally. The Venezuelan Government was kind enough to release the vessels and crew and discontinued the court proceeding, so we need to be thankful,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Meanwhile, he explained that CARICOM, Canada, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom supported Guyana’s calls for the men to be released.

“All of those countries were interested in the release of your family. That is how important you are. The world wanted to make sure your families’ human rights were not violated …they were [being] prosecuted for doing something legal,” Minister Todd added.

Further, the minister said that the government recognised the struggles of fishermen and in moving forward, he said the President is building stronger leadership to deal with Venezuela’s claim and to protect Guyana’s border.

Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, who accompanied the minister, said that at the regional level, there was constant communication with the fishermen’s relatives. She said she is happy that they were released and can now be reunited with their families.

De Silva emphasised that Guyana remains watchful of its borders and said that every “blade of grass” belongs to its people.

Kumar Lallbacchan, who owns Lady Nayera, one of the vessels the detained fishermen were on, commended the efforts of all partners and the Government of Guyana to get the men released.

He confirmed that the fishermen have reached Guyana’s water but will be arriving at Charity, Region Two by Saturday midday. He said that he is very satisfied with the diplomatic approach that was given to the situation.

RELIEVED

The relatives who met with the minister and his team said they are very satisfied, happy, and content with the many interventions that were done.

One such person was Ruth Brown, who said her brother, Trevor Daniels, is the owner of Sea Wolf, one of the detained boats. Daniels had left to fish in the deep water with his crew members.

The woman said she was saddened after she learnt of their detention and is relieved that he and his crew were released and are on their way home.

Tricia Roberts told the Guyana Chronicle that when she heard the good news that her husband will be returning home, she was ecstatic. Roberts, who is pregnant, said that she was worried that her husband would have missed the birth.

“I was very sad, worried, and frustrated. My husband is the sole breadwinner and we depend on his catch to survive. I think prayers help. I am glad that he is coming home,” she said.

Danwantie Singh, a mother of three, expressed similar sentiments. She thanked the government for the assistance given at “every step of the way”. Singh said she has been sick ever since she heard the news that her husband was taken before the court.

Trevor Daniels, Toney Garraway, Errol Gardener, Orlando Roberts, Christopher Shaw, Shirvin Oneil, and Randy Henry are on-board the Sea Wolf while Richard Ramnarine, Ramlakhan Kamal, Nick Ragubar, Javin Boston, Michael Domingo and Joel Joseph are on the Lady Navera. The fishermen were in the custody of Venezuelan authorities for a little under two weeks and according to reports, they were not mistreated.