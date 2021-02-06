News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Nothing illegal was done’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, and Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, interacting with one of the relatives
Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, and Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, interacting with one of the relatives

-Minister Todd tells relatives of Guyanese fishermen

By: Indrawattie Natram

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Friday, assured relatives of the Guyanese fishermen who were detained in Venezuela that they were operating within Guyana’s boundary and were not engaging in illegal fishing.

Minister Hugh Todd and Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva speaking with relatives during Friday’s engagement at Charity

The minister led a team to Charity in Region Two where he met the relatives and distributed hampers, less than a day before the fishermen are expected to return home.

The fishermen were apprehended by Venezuelan Naval Vessels on January, 21, 2021 and after spending two weeks in detention and making a court appearance, they, along with their vessels, were released.

Hugh Todd speaking to the relatives of the Guyanese fishermen

During his discourse, Minister Todd told the relatives not to feel guilty about what has transpired and he sought to reassure them of government’s full support.

Accompanying Minister Todd were National Security Adviser to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Foreign Service Officer, Sharmayne Balram; Executive Liaison to His Excellency/Chief-of-Staff, Dr. Rahim Rahman and regional officials.

Minister Todd handing over a hamper to a relative of one of the fishermen

He told the relatives that his visit is more than distributing hampers. He said his visit was to connect one-to-one with the affected families as well as to bring good greetings from His
Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, and his Cabinet. He assured the fishermen’s families that the Government of Guyana cares about them and the fishermen’s welfare.

“It’s not just about the hampers, it’s about bringing the message to let you know we care about you and your family’s wellbeing. What I want you to understand is that what your family was doing is nothing illegal…they were working hard to support their families. Don’t feel guilty about anything,” Minister Todd said.

Tricia Robert, the wife of one of the fishermen and their daughter

He, therefore, urged the families to give the men the support and compassion they will needed when they return home.

The ministry used the opportunity to educate the gathering about Guyana’s territorial limits and the right of citizens to fish within it.

He explained that Guyanese live in a sovereign country that has territorial limits which are recognised internationally. He said fishing in Guyana’s water is a “legal thing” recognised internationally; however, like some other countries there is a claim coming from Venezuela. Minister Todd assured them that they need not worry.

Dhanwantie Singh is happy that her husband was released and is on his way home

“What is most important for you to understand is that as we’re operating in our territory [that is] recognised internationally. The Venezuelan Government was kind enough to release the vessels and crew and discontinued the court proceeding, so we need to be thankful,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Meanwhile, he explained that CARICOM, Canada, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom supported Guyana’s calls for the men to be released.

“All of those countries were interested in the release of your family. That is how important you are. The world wanted to make sure your families’ human rights were not violated …they were [being] prosecuted for doing something legal,” Minister Todd added.

Further, the minister said that the government recognised the struggles of fishermen and in moving forward, he said the President is building stronger leadership to deal with Venezuela’s claim and to protect Guyana’s border.

Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, who accompanied the minister, said that at the regional level, there was constant communication with the fishermen’s relatives. She said she is happy that they were released and can now be reunited with their families.

De Silva emphasised that Guyana remains watchful of its borders and said that every “blade of grass” belongs to its people.

Kumar Lallbacchan, who owns Lady Nayera, one of the vessels the detained fishermen were on, commended the efforts of all partners and the Government of Guyana to get the men released.

He confirmed that the fishermen have reached Guyana’s water but will be arriving at Charity, Region Two by Saturday midday. He said that he is very satisfied with the diplomatic approach that was given to the situation.

RELIEVED

The relatives who met with the minister and his team said they are very satisfied, happy, and content with the many interventions that were done.

One such person was Ruth Brown, who said her brother, Trevor Daniels, is the owner of Sea Wolf, one of the detained boats. Daniels had left to fish in the deep water with his crew members.

The woman said she was saddened after she learnt of their detention and is relieved that he and his crew were released and are on their way home.

Tricia Roberts told the Guyana Chronicle that when she heard the good news that her husband will be returning home, she was ecstatic. Roberts, who is pregnant, said that she was worried that her husband would have missed the birth.

“I was very sad, worried, and frustrated. My husband is the sole breadwinner and we depend on his catch to survive. I think prayers help. I am glad that he is coming home,” she said.

Danwantie Singh, a mother of three, expressed similar sentiments. She thanked the government for the assistance given at “every step of the way”. Singh said she has been sick ever since she heard the news that her husband was taken before the court.

Trevor Daniels, Toney Garraway, Errol Gardener, Orlando Roberts, Christopher Shaw, Shirvin Oneil, and Randy Henry are on-board the Sea Wolf while Richard Ramnarine, Ramlakhan Kamal, Nick Ragubar, Javin Boston, Michael Domingo and Joel Joseph are on the Lady Navera. The fishermen were in the custody of Venezuelan authorities for a little under two weeks and according to reports, they were not mistreated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.