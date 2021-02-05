Arrest warrant out for ‘Fineman’

THE Guyana Police Force on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Akeem John, called “Fineman” who escaped from the Mahdia Police Station. According to reports, on February 3, 2021, John was detained at the Mahdia Police Station pending a criminal charge when he escaped. His last known address is Lot 144 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Georgetown. The police are asking anyone with information that may lead to John’s arrest to contact them on numbers 225-6940, 226-1389, 225-8196, 638-8440, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.