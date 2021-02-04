THE United States, in a release on Wednesday, has applauded the agreement to establish a Taiwan Office in Guyana. According to the release from the US Embassy in Georgetown, deepening ties between Guyana and Taiwan will advance their shared goals of prosperity and security. “Closer ties with Taiwan will advance cooperation and development in Guyana on the basis of shared democratic values, transparency, and mutual respect,” the US contended.
US applauds agreement to establish Taiwan office in Guyana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :